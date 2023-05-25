Home / India News / ‘Very nostalgic’: Makers of historic 'Sengol' on its installation in new Parliament

‘Very nostalgic’: Makers of historic 'Sengol' on its installation in new Parliament

ByManjiri Chitre
May 25, 2023 08:48 PM IST

PM Modi is set to receive the ‘Sengol’ and install it in the new Parliament House on May 28.

Ahead of the new Parliament inauguration, the makers of the historic ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) - which will be installed inside the building - lauded the central government and said that it is a very “nostalgic” moment for them. The Chairman of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (who made the ‘Sengol’) Vummidi Sudhakar said that it took a month to make the sceptre.

Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, will be installed in the new Parliament building, to be inaugurated on May 28, in New Delhi.(PTI)
“We are the makers of the 'Sengol'. It took us a month's time to make it. It is made of silver and gold plated…I was 14 years at that time. We are grateful to PM Modi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the great-grandson of jeweler Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, Vummidi Balaji, said, “Today after 75 years, ‘Sengol’ is being remembered. The government is recreating the entire event that happened in 1947. It is very nostalgic…It is a beautiful feeling for us that our forefathers were part of history and now we are also going to witness the recreation of that event.”

The ‘Sengol’ - a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu - was received by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British. It was kept in the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum.

PM Modi is set to receive the same ‘Sengol’ and install it in the new Parliament House on May 28.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the purpose of the installation was “clear then and even now.” “Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947,” he said.

