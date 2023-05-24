What is ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) to be installed by PM Modi in new Parliament on May 28

'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was received by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad, will be installed in the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The sceptre was received by first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British and was kept till now in a museum in Allahabad.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now.

"Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947," he said.

Sengol's installation ceremony

India Today, citing sources, reported that during the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the Sengol will be ceremoniously transported to the House in a grand procession. The occasion is likely to be steeped in Tamil tradition, it reported.

A group of musicians playing Tamil Nadu's traditional instrument, the Nadaswaram, would lead the procession. In order to embrace the spirit of Tamil culture, Modi is expected to walk alongside them.

Additionally, "Adheenams," or priests from Shaivite mutts in Tamil Nadu, will be present in the Lok Sabha's Well. The priests will sanctify the Sengol with holy water after Modi greets them at the well, India Today added.

The "Oduvars," or Tamil temple singers, will lyrically recite the “Kolaru Padhigam” in the background as the Nadaswaram musicians enchant with their soulful music.

The Sengol will be presented to the prime minister after this revered ceremony and placed in a glass case next to the Speaker's seat in the House.

Traditional Chola practice

It was a traditional Chola practice for Samayacharyas (spiritual leaders) to lead the coronation of kings and sanctify the transfer of power, which is also considered a kind of recognition for the ruler, Prof S Rajavelu, formerly with the Department of Maritime History and Marine Archaeology of Tamil University, told news agency PTI.

"Tamil kings had this sengol (a Tamil word for sceptre), which is a symbol of justice and good governance. The two great epics Silapathikaram and Manimekalai records the significance of a sengol," he said.

It was the head of ancient Shaivite math Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam math that presented the Sengol to Nehru in 1947, Rajavelu told PTI.

Following the Chola era tradition, the pontiff of the Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam presented the Sengol to the first Nehru signifying the transfer of power from the British to Indian hands.

