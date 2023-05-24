‘Affront to democratic ethos': NDA slams 19 Opposition parties' boycott Parliament launch call
May 24, 2023 09:29 PM IST
The NDA condemned the decision of the Opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday condemned the decision of the 19 opposition parties, led by the Congress, to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. “This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation,” the statement released by NDA said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
