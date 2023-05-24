New Parliament inauguration: List of parties attending, boycotting the event

As the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled to be held on Sunday has sparked a row, several political parties have announced their decision to either boycott or join the historic event. Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress and Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, on Wednesday issued a joint statement announcing the boycott and called the inauguration a “grave insult” and "direct assault" on democracy. An aerial view of the New Parliament. (ANI)

Parties attending the event

1. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

2. Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

3. Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

4. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)

Parties boycotting the inauguration

1. Indian National Congress (INC)

2. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

3. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

4. Shiv Sena (UBT)

5. Samajwadi Party (SP)

6. Communist Party of India

7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

8. Kerala Congress (Mani)

9. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

10. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

11. Trinamool Congress (TMC)

12. Janata Dal (United)

13. Nationalist Congress Party

14. Communist Party of India (Marxist)

15. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

16. Indian Union Muslim League

17. National Conference

18. Revolutionary Socialist Party

19. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Parties yet to decide

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS): The BRS MPs will take a call tomorrow (Thursday) on attending the inauguration ceremony, ANI reported.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD): The party will decide on Saturday (May 27) after a discussion with BJD chief and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM): “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not inaugurate this. If Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will not inaugurate the new Parliament building, then we (AIMIM) will not attend the ceremony, ” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.