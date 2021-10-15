Centre's 7 new defence companies will be huge base for military power: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the seven new defence companies, which have been launched by the Centre, will be a massive base for India's military power. Addressing the launch event of these companies on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, PM Modi said, “India is taking new resolutions to build a new future. The decision to revamp 41 ordnance factories and the launch of these seven companies is a part of this resolution journey. This decision had been pending for the last 15-20 years."

The seven new companies which have been launched are—Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL) and Gliders India Limited (GIL). They will have 66 firm contracts worth ₹65,000 crore from the three services and paramilitary forces.

Pointing that India's ordnance factories were the most powerful globally at one period of time, Prime Minister Modi said that these factories had the experience of more than 100 to 150 years.

“During World War, the world saw the strength of India's ordnance factories. We used to have better resources and world-class skills. Post Independence, we needed to upgrade these factories, adopt new-age technology. But it didn’t get much attention,” PM Modi said.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday, the Centre decided to convert the Ordnance Factory Board from a government department into seven 100% government-owned corporate companies in order to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of India.

The release added that the above move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation.