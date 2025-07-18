Ex Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son arrested by ED in liquor case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, a businessman and the son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the state's liquor policy. Security personnel stand guard during raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on premises linked to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.(PTI)

Chaitanya was taken into custody from his residence in Bhilai after an early morning raid conducted by ED officials. The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities during the Congress government’s tenure under Bhupesh Baghel.

According to people aware of the developments in the central agency, the probe has unearthed suspected proceeds of crime worth ₹1,000 crore.

The ED also claims that a portion of the funds was laundered through real estate firms operated by Chaitanya Baghel and his close associates.

The ED's money laundering case is based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which named 70 individuals and entities, including former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, for their alleged role in corruption related to the state’s liquor policy.

Reacting to the arrest and the raid, Bhupesh Baghel strongly criticised the central government, calling it an attempt to silence opposition voices.

“On the final day of the Assembly session, when we were set to raise the Adani issue in the House, Modi and Shah sent the ED to my home to please their bosses. They are targeting opposition leaders across the country, trying to strangle democracy,” Baghel told media persons in Raipur.

He further accused investigative agencies like the ED, CBI, Income Tax, and DRI of being misused to suppress dissent.

“While the Election Commission is disenfranchising voters in Bihar, these agencies are being weaponised to attack the opposition. Still, we believe in democracy and the judiciary and will continue cooperating,” Baghel added.