Champai Soren's grandson Veer Soren dies under mysterious circumstances in Malali: What we know
The incident happened on Tuesday, when 19-year-old Veer had come to Manali with his friends and stayed at a homestay in Simsa near Manali.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren's grandson, Veer Soren, died while on a visit to Manali with his friends on Tuesday.
Champai Soren took to X to announce the death of his grandson, saying Veer's health deteriorated in Manali and he was taken to a hospital. "He was rushed to hospital on February 24 following sudden illness but fate had other plans. With Veer's departure, our family has been shattered," Soren added.
Police said that Veer complained of a severe headache and took medication. Hours later, he got unconscious and fell from the bed, with foam around his mouth. Manali DSP KD Sharma said while there prima facie suggests no foul play, the family has refused to get the post-mortem done.
Here is all you need to know about Veer Soren's death:
- Veer and his friends visited Himachal Pradesh on February 22 and stayed at a homestay in Simsa near Manali.
- On Monday, the group visited Solang, Sethan and Hamta Pass as part of their sightseeing itinerary and returned to the homestay in the evening.
- Police said that Veer complained of a severe headache after returning. While the friends went out, Veer stayed back in his room. He also took medication and went to sleep.
- Hours later, the friends heard the sound of Veer falling off his bed. When they entered the room, Veer was lying unconscious and froth appeared from his mouth.
- He was rushed to a government hospital in Manali, where doctors administered him CPR. Upon examination, the doctors declared him brought dead.
- Police suspect high altitude sickness (hypoxemia) could have led to the death. There were no external injury found on the body, they added.
- "Family had refused to get the post-mortem done. Prima facie there is no foul play and there were no external injuries on the body. The body has been handed over to the family," Manali DSP KD Sharma said.