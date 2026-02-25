Champai Soren's grandson Veer Soren dies under mysterious circumstances in Malali: What we know

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren's grandson, Veer Soren, died while on a visit to Manali with his friends on Tuesday. Veer Soren is the grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. (X)

The incident happened on Tuesday, when 19-year-old Veer had come to Manali with his friends and stayed at a homestay in Simsa near Manali.

Champai Soren took to X to announce the death of his grandson, saying Veer's health deteriorated in Manali and he was taken to a hospital. "He was rushed to hospital on February 24 following sudden illness but fate had other plans. With Veer's departure, our family has been shattered," Soren added.