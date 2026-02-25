Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren's grandson Veer Soren dies during Manali visit

Veer Soren, 19, grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and son of Babulal Soren, died during a visit to Manali in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Veer Soren is the grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. (X)

According to Kullu Police, an information was received from the Civil Hospital Manali that a youth had been brought dead to the hospital. A police team reached the spot and completed identification of the body.

“Prima facie, no external injury marks were found on the body,” police said.

As per the statement of a friend accompanying the deceased, Veer Soren had come to Manali with his friends and was staying at a homestay in the Simsa area. On Monday, the group visited Solang, Sethan and Hamta Pass as part of their sightseeing itinerary.

Police said the youth suddenly complained of severe headache after returning. He was given medication but soon lost consciousness and fell from the bed. While being taken to hospital, froth reportedly appeared from his mouth.

Doctors at Civil Hospital Manali administered CPR in an attempt to revive him, but Veer was declared dead on arrival.

Though the exact cause of death would be established after a postmortem, police suspect that high altitude sickness (hypoxemia) could have led to the death.

“A post-mortem examination is underway, and we’ll know the exact cause once the report comes in,” Manali DSP KD Sharma said.