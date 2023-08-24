‘Born early:’ Rakesh Sharma, first and only Indian in space, on Chandrayaan 3

With the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan 3 near the lunar south pole, India marked a momentous stride in its space endeavours. Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go to space, expressed that a remarkable era of space exploration programmes for the country has now commenced. He wistfully added that he wished he could be younger. Rakesh Sharma is India's only astronaut to date.(Facebook/Astronaut Rakesh Sharma)

Chandrayaan-3's touchdown on the lunar south pole catapulted India into an exclusive league of nations, making it the pioneering country to successfully navigate this uncharted lunar surface.

Rakesh Sharma on Chandrayaan 3 mission

"I am not surprised, because I knew deep inside that ISRO will make it this time. I am already a proud Indian and I have become a prouder Indian now," shared Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to venture into space, speaking to National Geographic.

“I knew ISRO would iron out all the challenges faced by Chandrayaan-2 and would make this mission a success. Sharing his excitement, he mentioned, “I think I was born a little early because I’m already 75 and the remarkable era of space exploration programs begins now but as an Indian, I join my hands and congratulate ISRO for the great success,” he further added in the television show.

Sunita Williams on Chandrayaan 3 mission

Sunita Williams, the Indian-origin astronaut from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), eagerly anticipates the mission's scientific outcomes. "Congratulations on a great moon landing. I'm so looking forward to seeing the scientific research that should come out of this landing and the rover taking samples. It's just going to be another great step in being able to have a sustainable living on the moon. Many Congratulations!" she said during the TV programme.

Chandrayaan 3 mission latest updates

ISRO recently provided updates on the Chandrayaan 3 mission, confirming that all activities are progressing as intended and all systems are functioning seamlessly.

Within a day of the historic launch, ISRO activated the Lander Module's payloads, encompassing ILSA, RAMBHA, and ChaSTE. Additionally, mobility operations for the Pragyan Rover have commenced. ISRO noted that the SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was activated on Sunday.

