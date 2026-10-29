Chennai youth convicted to 22 yrs imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Chennai for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018.

The court also ordered that a compensation of ₹2 lakh be paid to the girl. (Representative file photo)

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The youth hailing from Manali in North Chennai made false promises of marrying the minor girl and sexually assaulted her in 2018.

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Following a complaint from the mother of the minor, he was booked under the POCSO Act, 2012 at the All Women Police Station in Ennore and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An investigation was conducted and the chargesheet was submitted to the Tiruvallur POCSO court.

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The court on Wednesday, delivered its judgement sentencing him under ten years of imprisonment under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping, abducting a woman), two years of imprisonment under Section 332 (c) of the BNS (house-trespass to commit an imprisonable offence) and ten years of imprisonment under the Section 5 (i) of the POCSO Act, 2012 (causing penetrative sexual assault, grievous hurt to a child).

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In total, the court sentenced him to 22 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,000. The court also ordered that a compensation of ₹2 lakh be paid to the girl.