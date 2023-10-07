News / India News / Chhattisgarh cabinet approves old pension scheme for power company employees

Chhattisgarh cabinet approves old pension scheme for power company employees

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 07, 2023 01:10 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh cabinet also decided to establish a State Mahua Board, focusing on the collection, value addition, processing, and utilisation of Mahua, a major forest produce collected by tribals

The Chhattisgarh cabinet chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday approved restoration of old pension scheme for officers and employees of Chhattisgarh State Power Companies appointed after January 1, 2004.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held at the chief minister’s residence.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The cabinet also decided to establish a State Mahua Board, focusing on the collection, value addition, processing, and utilisation of Mahua, a major forest produce collected by tribals which acts as a significant resource for forest-dwelling communities.The board will also venture into production of biodiesel or ethanol production units through Mahua.

The proposed amendments in the Chhattisgarh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 were also approved.

The cabinet also approved administrative changes including the creation of two additional director posts in the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh Raipur.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out