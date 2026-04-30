Chhattisgarh cabinet approves policy to expand piped gas supply network

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026' to expand piped natural gas supply across urban areas, aiming to provide clean and more affordable fuel to consumers, officials said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, a government official said.

The policy seeks to ensure the availability of clean and economical natural gas in the state, offering a cost-effective alternative to LPG cylinders for households. It will facilitate faster and more accessible gas supply through pipeline networks, improving fuel convenience in cities, he said.

The initiative is expected to promote clean energy usage, diversify fuel options and accelerate the development of pipeline infrastructure, leading to significant investment and the generation of employment opportunities, he said.

The decision is seen as a major step towards strengthening environmental protection and public convenience, he added.

In another decision, the cabinet approved allotment of five acres of land to the District Cricket Association, Rajnandgaon, at a concessional rate for the construction of a modern sports ground and a cricket academy, he said.

The cabinet also cleared financial assistance of about ₹11.98 crore to 6,809 individuals and institutions from the Chief Minister's discretionary grant fund. The assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief to the needy and strengthening social support mechanisms, the official said.