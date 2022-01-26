Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh CM announces scheme for first two daughters of labourers

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also said a five-day week working system will be implemented in the state to increase the work efficiency and productivity of the employees.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that a sum of 20,000 will be deposited in the bank account of each of the first two daughters of the labourers. (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 07:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a scheme under which first two daughters of labourers will be provided financial assistance for education and employment.

Baghel, while addressing people after unfurling the national flag at Lalbagh Parade grounds in Bastar’s Jagdalpur on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day celebration, said that the aim of the scheme is to empower women.

“Mukhyamantri Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojna’ (Chief Minister Girl Empowerment Assistance Scheme) will be launched in the state to support the daughters of labourer families in education, employment, self-employment and marriage,” a press release issued by Chhattisgarh’s public relation department said.

The chief minister further said that under the scheme, a sum of 20,000 will be deposited in the bank account of each of the first two daughters of the labourers registered with the ‘Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board’.

The chief minister also said a five-day week working system will be implemented in the state to increase the work efficiency and productivity of the employees, while the contribution of the state government under the employees’ Contributory Pension Scheme will be increased from 10 percent to 14 percent.

Reiterating his commitment towards the safety of women, the chief minister announced the formation of ‘Women Security Cell’ in every district, the press release said.

