Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai calls on PM Modi, presents vision for next phase of Bastar's development

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a "forward-looking vision" for the next phase of development in Bastar, amongst the regions worst affected by Naxal violence and now moving towards peace. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a comprehensive Bastar 2.0 development plan at Seva Teerth (PMO) in New Delhi. (Chhattisgarh CMO/ANI Photo) (Chhattisgarh CMO)

According to a release issued by the state government, the chief minister expressed gratitude for the restoration of peace in the region following the decline of Naxalism and credited the continued support and leadership of the prime minister for it.

Highlighting the region's potential, the vision document outlines a transformative roadmap designed to accelerate economic progress and improve quality of life. In addition, the chief minister invited the prime minister to visit Bastar after the monsoon season, the release said.

The proposed visit is expected to serve as a significant milestone, with plans for laying the foundation stones of several major projects and inaugurating key initiatives in his presence, signalling the beginning of a new era of growth for the region, it said.

The chief minister said the development blueprint for Bastar is built around the core strategy of 'Saturate, Connect, Facilitate, Empower, and Engage' and this approach aims to ensure rapid and inclusive expansion of basic infrastructure and essential services across the region.

A key focus is on integrating remote and previously isolated villages into the mainstream through a robust road network, alongside the completion of pending works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana by 2027.

It includes the construction of 228 new roads and 267 bridges. In addition, proposals for 61 new projects have been submitted, seeking special central assistance to further accelerate development, the state government release said.

Sai emphasised that Naxalism has been eliminated across Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, paving the way for lasting peace in the region.

He highlighted major strides in education and healthcare, including the development of new education cities, super-specialty hospitals, and medical colleges. Connectivity is also being significantly strengthened through key infrastructure projects such as the construction of barrages on the Indravati River, expansion of railway networks and development of airport facilities, the chief minister noted..

According to him, this comprehensive blueprint is set to usher in a new phase of growth, generating employment opportunities and improving access to essential services across Bastar.

In his development vision document, the chief minister underscored that the aspiration of transforming Bastar into a hub of peace and progress -- first envisioned by the prime minister nearly a decade ago -- is now taking concrete shape on the ground.

With the end of Naxalism, an atmosphere once marked by fear has been replaced by optimism and renewed confidence among the people, he said.

Sai expressed confidence that, under the continued guidance of the prime minister, Bastar will move forward with greater momentum, unlocking new opportunities and inspiring hope across the region, the release said.