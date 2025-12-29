Chhattisgarh: ED conducts raids over land acquisition compensation irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the payment of land acquisition compensation for a Bharatmala project road between Raipur and Visakhapatnam, people familiar with the development said. The searches were launched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (X)

The agency officials said that nine premises were being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Raipur and Mahasamund. Chhattisgarh Police are investigating the irregularities and have arrested and charged some individuals.

An ED officer said that premises of a key private individual, his associates, some government officials, and the landowners were being searched on Monday.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana envisages the development of about 26,000 km of economic corridors, which, along with the Golden Quadrilateral and North-South and East-West Corridors, are expected to carry the majority of road freight traffic.