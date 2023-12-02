Chhattisgarh election results 2023: When, where and how to check results on December 3

Chhattisgarh election results 2023: The Election Commission of India will declare the result of the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on December 3. Voters queue up to cast their votes for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Mandla district on November 17.(ANI)

The counting of votes for the 90 seats in Chattisgarh will take place along with that in the other three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The majority mark in the state is 46. Follow the full coverage of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election here.

The elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases. Voting for the first phase was held on November 7 and for the second on November 17.

Like Madhya Pradesh, the electoral fight in Chattisgarh is largely between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the Congress and the BJP have fielded candidates in all 230 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting 183 seats, Samajwadi Party on 71 and Aam Aadmi Party on 66.

The Congress, which is in power, is looking to retain its government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is hoping to gain a victory as the polls also come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The BJP’s poll campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who targeted Baghel over corruption, particularly the alleged Mahadev betting app scam and recruitment controversy.

On the other hand, the Congress based its campaign on a slew of welfare schemes rolled out by Bhupesh Baghel-led government for farmers, women, tribals and Dalits, and accused the Centre of handing over resources to some industrialists.

Earlier this week, several exit polls predicted a clear advantage to Congress in a neck-and-neck contest with the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, the Congress is likely to win between 40 and 50 seats, whereas as the BJP is likely to win between 36 and 46 seats. The agency has predicted between 1 and 5 seats for others. These results can also culminate in a hung assembly.

An exit poll by TV5 News suggested a comfortable Congress win with 54-66 seats. The BJP is likely to win 29-39 seats.

Chhattisgarh election result: When does the counting of votes start?



The votes for Chhattisgarh will be counted on December 3. According to the Election Commission, the counting of the votes will begin at 8 am onwards.

The early trends will start tricking in as soon as the counting of votes begins. As per trend, the postal ballots are counted first, followed by the votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Chhattisgarh election result: Where and how to check the results?



To check Chhattisgarh assembly election results, you can refer to various reliable sources, including official election commission websites, news channels, and dedicated election result portals of the poll body.

Here are some ways where you can check the latest Chhattisgarh election results: