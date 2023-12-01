Who will be chief minister if Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh? TS Singh Deo says..

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Friday said that the decision on chief minister's post will be taken by the Congress high command and would be acceptable to all. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and deputy CM TS Singh Deo (PTI PHOTO.)

While sharing the experience on 2.5-year chief minister formula, the deputy CM said, “In the last five years, our experience related to two and a half years was not good. We decided unanimously that what the high command decides is final. We do not want speculation, as it creates strain in relations as well. So we have decided to leave it on high command...”

While speaking a day after the exit poll projections gave Congress an edge over the BJP in a tight contest, Deo said that he believes the grand old party will retain power in the state.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that projections are showing Congress ahead and I believe Congress will get around 60 seats...The decision on CM will be taken by the Congress high command. Whatever they decide, we will accept," Deo had said.

Earlier in June this year, Deo, who was serving as the health minister, was appointed as the state's deputy chief minister. When Congress came to power in 2018, Deo was among the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post but was pipped at the post by Bhupesh Baghel. Deo was made a cabinet minister. There had been reports of power tussle between the two leaders.

The exit polls on Thursday predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP with the former edging over the latter in Chhattisgarh.

India Today-Axis My India poll predicted 40-50 seats out of 90 for the Congress and 36-46 seats for the BJP. ABP C-Voter projected 41-53 seats for the Congress and 36-48 seats for the BJP. The Republic TV exit poll gave Congress 44-52 seats, BJP 34-42 seats; India TV-CNX poll predicted 46- 56 seats for Congress and 30-40 seats for BJP .

Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes, along with that in the other four states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram, will take place on December 3.

