Chhattisgarh: Elephant kills man in Korba district, third death in three days

Raipur: A 35-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack on Friday in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, taking the death toll from the same tusker to three in the past three days, forest officials said. The elephant entered the Korba forest division early on Friday, triggering panic in nearby villages. (Representative photo)

The elephant attacked Mahendra Singh around 6 am while he was sitting on the veranda of his house in Gaurbora village under the Balco forest range, Korba Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Premlata Yadav said.

According to the DFO, the lone tusker—believed to have separated from its herd—had trampled two women to death in the Katghora forest division over the past two days.

Mahendra’s father, who was also at home, reportedly heard movement from the backyard and went to investigate. He found the elephant feeding on paddy stored there.

The tusker noticed him and charged towards the house, broke part of the veranda and entered it, attacking Mahendra. His father managed to escape.

Forest department officials reached the spot after being informed and sent the body for postmortem.

An ex-gratia assistance of ₹25,000 was provided to the family, while the remaining ₹5.75 lakh compensation will be released after completion of official formalities, the DFO said.

The forest department has urged residents to remain alert, keep a safe distance from elephants and avoid venturing into forest areas.

The same elephant had earlier killed Meena (35) in Binjhra village under the Jatga forest range on Thursday and Phulsundari (60) in Nimpani village under the Chaitma forest range on December 17, officials said.