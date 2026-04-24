Raipur, Chhattisgarh is bridging the gap between conservation and development with a new integrated landscape initiative in Balodabazar that brings together agriculture, industry, and forestry to safeguard the wildlife ecosystem while creating sustainable livelihoods for forest-dependent communities. Chhattisgarh: Forest dept rolls out action plan for conservation, livelihoods in Balodabazar

Integrated Landscape Level Planning , a first-of-its-kind action plan, is being prepared through convergence and coordination among various departments, organisations and institutions, Divisional Forest Officer Ganveer Dhammasheel told PTI on Friday.

The initiative aims to deliver positive outcomes in wildlife protection, water conservation and income generation for forest-dependent communities, he said.

In forest-fringe areas, the initiative focuses on promoting livelihood activities such as beekeeping, lac cultivation and other income-generating practices, the official said.

Emphasis is also being laid on community engagement through training programmes and effective implementation of farmer-centric schemes, he added.

The action plan also involves ecological restoration of abandoned mining areas, with a focus on water conservation, development of green belts and plantation drives in collaboration with multiple institutions, he said, adding that authorities are also exploring the potential to develop such sites into ecotourism destinations.

"The objective is to ensure that all departments work together for optimal use of financial resources, effective implementation of schemes and coordinated delivery of benefits to targeted beneficiaries," Dhammasheel said.

During an inter-departmental coordination meeting on ILLP in Balodabazar earlier this week, detailed discussions were held on landscape-level development, livelihood promotion, and resource optimisation.

Officials from agriculture, horticulture and other departments presented their ongoing initiatives. Discussions also explored options such as turmeric and mustard cultivation, along with beekeeping, as measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, the official said.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra presented its work on identifying and conserving traditional plant species, and participants agreed to develop a structured action plan for implementation.

The meeting highlighted the need for data integration, guided planning and the creation of a district-level convergence cell to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, he said, noting that participants agreed to enhance training programmes, share best practices and organise exposure visits to replicate successful models.

Officials from agriculture, horticulture and fisheries departments, the National Rural Livelihood Mission, CSR nodal officers, and representatives from the Azim Premji Foundation and various cement companies attended the meeting.

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