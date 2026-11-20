A massive landslide in Chhattisgarh triggered the collapse of a mining waste dump of state-run iron ore producer NMDC Ltd in Dantewada district, spreading debris across forest land and burying thousands of trees, government officials said on Friday.

Debris from the landslide flowed through a stream for about 2–3 km before settling on flat ground, the company statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There was no loss of life in the incident, which occurred on Wednesday in the Bailadila hills near the mining town of Kirandul in Dantewada district, NMDC and district authorities said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Dantewada collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv said the road leading to Lava village has suffered minor damage. But an alternative route was available, so the village is not completely cut off. The road will be restored soon.

The official said the cause of the landslide is yet to be determined. “Engineers from IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay will inspect the site, and the actual cause of the landslide will be known only after their inspection,” he said.

In a statement, NMDC said the landslide occurred in the forest area and affected its waste dump and the road leading to Lava.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Debris from the landslide flowed through a stream for about 2–3 km before settling on flat ground, the company statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Debris from the landslide flowed through a stream for about 2–3 km before settling on flat ground, the company statement said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Local residents said the road damage has complicated travel for villagers who rely on Kirandul’s weekly markets to sell farm produce and buy supplies, and could delay emergency medical evacuations until repairs are finished.

Residents also expressed concern that runoff from mining waste could threaten a stream that supplies drinking water to neighbouring settlements and the Malangir tourist area.

Officials said the local district administration was preparing a detail assessment report.