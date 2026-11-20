A massive landslide in Chhattisgarh triggered the collapse of a mining waste dump of state-run iron ore producer NMDC Ltd in Dantewada district, spreading debris across forest land and burying thousands of trees, government officials said on Friday.
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There was no loss of life in the incident, which occurred on Wednesday in the Bailadila hills near the mining town of Kirandul in Dantewada district, NMDC and district authorities said.
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Dantewada collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv said the road leading to Lava village has suffered minor damage. But an alternative route was available, so the village is not completely cut off. The road will be restored soon.
The official said the cause of the landslide is yet to be determined. “Engineers from IIT Roorkee and IIT Bombay will inspect the site, and the actual cause of the landslide will be known only after their inspection,” he said.
In a statement, NMDC said the landslide occurred in the forest area and affected its waste dump and the road leading to Lava.
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Debris from the landslide flowed through a stream for about 2–3 km before settling on flat ground, the company statement said.
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Debris from the landslide flowed through a stream for about 2–3 km before settling on flat ground, the company statement said.
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Local residents said the road damage has complicated travel for villagers who rely on Kirandul’s weekly markets to sell farm produce and buy supplies, and could delay emergency medical evacuations until repairs are finished.
Residents also expressed concern that runoff from mining waste could threaten a stream that supplies drinking water to neighbouring settlements and the Malangir tourist area.
Officials said the local district administration was preparing a detail assessment report.
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting.
His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.
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