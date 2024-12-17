Chhattisgarh man swallows live chick in suspected occult practice and dies; Bird comes out alive

In a suspected act driven by occult practices, a 35-year-old man from Chhattisgarh died after reportedly swallowing a live chick, an incident that left doctors baffled. The chick had obstructed both the airway and food passage of the man(Pixabay/representative)

The victim, identified as Anand Yadav from Chhindkalo village in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, collapsed at home shortly after returning from a bath. Family members said he felt dizzy before fainting, prompting them to rush him to the a nearby hospital.

During the post-mortem, doctors were initially unsure of the cause of death. However, an incision near Yadav's throat revealed a live chick lodged inside, measuring around 20 cm in length.

Dr Santu Bag, who conducted the autopsy, explained that the chick had obstructed both the airway and food passage, likely causing asphyxiation. "This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career," an indiatoday.in report quoted Dr Bag, who has performed over 15,000 post-mortems.

The unusual circumstances surrounding Yadav's death led villagers to suspect that it was linked to occult practices. According to some local residents, Yadav was in contact with a 'tantrik' (occultist) and had been struggling with infertility. Villagers believe that he may have swallowed the chick as part of a ritual to fulfill his desire to become a father.

The local police has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Tantrik dies after admitting committing 12 murders

In another case related to suspected occult practices, a 42-year-old tantrik arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder a businessman died earlier this month in police custody in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday after admitting to killing 12 people by giving them drinks laced with a chemical, police said.

The Sarkhej police arrested Navalsinh Chavda around 1 am on December 3 when he was on his way to commit the crime after his partner for a taxi business with whom he shared the plan tipped off the police, an official said.

The police secured Chavda's remand till 3 pm on December 10 for further probe into his occult practices and possible involvement in human sacrifices, he said.

"Around 10 am on December 8, Chavda fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in an ambulance, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused confessed to 12 murders during interrogation, and all deaths had occurred due to consumption of sodium nitrite," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivam Verma said the accused confessed to having committed 12 murders by making his victims consume sodium nitrite dissolved in water during occult rituals.