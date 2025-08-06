Chhattisgarh: Nickel-Copper-PGE deposit discovered in Mahasamund district

A significant deposit of Nickel, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements (Ni-Cu-PGE) was discovered in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, a statement issued by the state government said on Wednesday. Deccan Gold Mines Limited (DGML) was awarded a 30sq km Composite Licence for the block on April 1 this year. (Representative file photo)

The mineral discovery, located in the Bhalukona-Jamnidih block of Basna tehsil, is expected to play a critical role in advancing self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the statement said.

“This is a crucial step toward securing vital resources for both the state and the nation,” said chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

“It supports our vision for sustainable development and aligns with India’s drive toward strategic independence in critical sectors,” it said.

Also Read: Cabinet approves National Critical Mineral Mission

Deccan Gold Mines Limited (DGML), a company focused on gold and critical mineral exploration, was awarded a 30sq km Composite Licence for the block on April 1 this year. The licence allows the firm to both explore and eventually mine the area.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had previously conducted G4-level exploration in the region, identifying promising traces of Nickel, Chromium, and PGEs. These findings were later validated by Chhattisgarh’s Directorate of Geology and Mining (DGM), which subsequently facilitated an e-auction for the block. DGML won the block through this process on March 6, 2023, the statement said.

Preliminary results from DGML’s ongoing exploration are encouraging.

A 700-meter-long mineralised zone has been identified within prospective mafic-ultramafic rock formations. Geophysical surveys indicate the presence of sulphide mineralization extending up to 300 meters in depth, pointing to substantial resource potential, it added.

P Dayanand, secretary of the department of mineral resources, described the discovery as a “strategic leap forward.”

“With the global push for green and high-tech technologies, critical minerals like nickel and PGEs have become the backbone of future innovation,” Dayanand said.

So far, the state has successfully auctioned 51 mineral blocks, including 10 key blocks containing resources such as graphite, nickel, chromium, PGEs, lithium, glauconite, phosphorite, and graphite-vanadium. Additionally, six tin blocks have been submitted to the Union ministry of mines for upcoming auctions.

To streamline exploration and innovation in this sector, the DGM has established a Critical Mineral Cell, aimed at fostering collaboration with academic, research, and industry institutions.