Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cabinet approves National Critical Mineral Mission

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2025 03:42 PM IST

The Mission will seek to increase exploration in India, reduce import dependence, acquire mineral blocks, process and recycle these minerals.

The Union cabinet has approved the National Critical Mineral Mission to establish an effective framework to make India self-reliant in the space, which is key for the renewable energy sector, particularly solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles.

The 24 minerals include Beryl, Cobalt, Cadmium, Lithium, Graphite, Nickel, Selenium, among others. (Official image.)
The 24 minerals include Beryl, Cobalt, Cadmium, Lithium, Graphite, Nickel, Selenium, among others. (Official image.)

These 24 minerals include Beryl, Cobalt, Cadmium, Lithium, Graphite, Nickel, Selenium, among others.

The critical minerals are also important for other industries such as electronics, telecommunications, transport, etc. Union railways, IT and I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said these minerals are also key for defence, aerospace and agriculture sectors.

The Mission will seek to increase exploration in India, reduce import dependence, acquire mineral blocks, process and recycle these minerals, the government said.

The government is expected to set aside 16,300 crore for this mission and the total investment from public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other companies is expected to touch 18,000 crore.

Exploration of these critical minerals will be promoted in a way that it can be carried out by notified private exploration agencies, along with the PSUs, the government added.

During the inauguration of the Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the resources industry in the state is crucial to India's mission to become a 5 trillion-dollar economy.

“We can't accept the export of raw materials and import of finished products. Value addition has to happen here, in India,” PM Modi said at Odisha business summit.

While Tata steel has announced plans to expand the capacity of its three existing plants — Neelachal Ispat Nigam, Kalinganagar and Bhushan, the Adani Group has committed to invest 2.3 lakh crore in Odisha over the next five years across sectors such as power, cement, industrial parks, aluminium and city gas.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On