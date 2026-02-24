Chhattisgarh presents ₹1.72 lakh cr budget for 2026-27, CM Deo Sai says focus on 'inclusive development'

The Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday presented the annual budget of ₹1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27, focusing on capital expenditure, agricultural and a digital-first industrial policy. Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the budget is designed to ensure that development reaches weaker sections. (Sourced) (HT_PRINT)

State Finance Minister OP Choudhary, who presented the budget, said the annual budget is focused on inclusive growth, accelerating infrastructure and boosting investment.

As a part of the budget, the state government will launch the Rani Durgavati Scheme, under which girls will receive ₹1.5 lakh on attaining 18 years of age.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the budget as a statement of intent for the state's future.

“The Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is a statement of intent for Chhattisgarh’s future and a foundational step towards our Vision of Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047. With record investments in agriculture, infrastructure, women’s empowerment and industrial expansion, we are building the structural strength required for sustained double-digit growth," he said.

"Our focus is firmly on inclusive development—ensuring that Bastar, Surguja and every village of the state actively participate in and benefit from this transformation," he added.

Highlights of Chhattisgarh budget The state budget lays a strong emphasis on the social sector, which accounts for 40 per cent of the total expenditure.

Meanwhile, 36 per cent is earmarked for boosting economic activities and 24 per cent for administrative and general services.

The state has also announced two 'Education Cities' in Abujhmad and Jagargunda, once considered Naxal bastions in Bastar region, with an allocation of ₹100 crore. The state has also proposed 50 per cent exemption on registration fees for women on the purchase of immovable property.

An allocation of ₹50 crore has also been made for opening new medical colleges in Kunkuri, Manendragarh and Dantewada. The state has also allocated ₹10 crore for the Bastar and Surguja Olympics to promote sports and culture.