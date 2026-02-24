Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chhattisgarh presents ₹1.72 lakh cr budget for 2026-27, CM Deo Sai says focus on 'inclusive development'

    Finance Minister OP Choudhary said the annual budget is focused on inclusive growth, accelerating infrastructure and boosting investment.

    Published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:54 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday presented the annual budget of 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27, focusing on capital expenditure, agricultural and a digital-first industrial policy.

    Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the budget is designed to ensure that development reaches weaker sections. (Sourced) (HT_PRINT)
    Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the budget is designed to ensure that development reaches weaker sections. (Sourced) (HT_PRINT)

    State Finance Minister OP Choudhary, who presented the budget, said the annual budget is focused on inclusive growth, accelerating infrastructure and boosting investment.

    As a part of the budget, the state government will launch the Rani Durgavati Scheme, under which girls will receive 1.5 lakh on attaining 18 years of age.

    Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the budget as a statement of intent for the state's future.

    “The Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is a statement of intent for Chhattisgarh’s future and a foundational step towards our Vision of Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047. With record investments in agriculture, infrastructure, women’s empowerment and industrial expansion, we are building the structural strength required for sustained double-digit growth," he said.

    "Our focus is firmly on inclusive development—ensuring that Bastar, Surguja and every village of the state actively participate in and benefit from this transformation," he added.

    Highlights of Chhattisgarh budget

    The state budget lays a strong emphasis on the social sector, which accounts for 40 per cent of the total expenditure.

    Meanwhile, 36 per cent is earmarked for boosting economic activities and 24 per cent for administrative and general services.

    The state has also announced two 'Education Cities' in Abujhmad and Jagargunda, once considered Naxal bastions in Bastar region, with an allocation of 100 crore. The state has also proposed 50 per cent exemption on registration fees for women on the purchase of immovable property.

    An allocation of 50 crore has also been made for opening new medical colleges in Kunkuri, Manendragarh and Dantewada. The state has also allocated 10 crore for the Bastar and Surguja Olympics to promote sports and culture.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest Tata Punch EV Launch at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Chhattisgarh Presents ₹1.72 Lakh Cr Budget For 2026-27, CM Deo Sai Says Focus On 'inclusive Development'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes