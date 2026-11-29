Security forces have recovered 3.84 kg of gold worth around ₹4.29 crore and ₹24.22 lakh in cash from an underground Maoist dump in a forest near the Indravati river in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

Bijapur Maoist dump yields 3.84 kg gold worth ₹4.29 crore, ₹24 lakh in cash more less

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The recovery was made during a joint search operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) on Friday, following intelligence inputs about the concealed cache.

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A team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Ravindra Kumar Meena searched a forest patch around 8-10 km from Bhairamgarh police station, acting on the information, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta said.

During the operation, the BDS team detected a steel container buried underground. On opening it, personnel found 33 gold biscuits, each weighing 10 tolas and together weighing 330 tolas, or 3.84 kg. The gold was valued at around ₹4.29 crore, Gupta said.

The team also recovered ₹24,22,500 in cash, all in ₹500 denomination notes. The currency was packed in bundles wrapped with tape and concealed inside the container.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the gold and cash had been buried underground and that legal proceedings related to the recovery were underway at Bhairamgarh police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the gold and cash had been buried underground and that legal proceedings related to the recovery were underway at Bhairamgarh police station. {{/usCountry}}

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With this recovery, the total seizures from Maoist dumps at various locations in Bijapur district have reached ₹8,24,33,300 in cash and 12.34 kg of gold, police said.

The recoveries have been made during sustained search operations by joint teams of the DRG, Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following the elimination of the armed Maoist presence in the state.