Chhattisgarh SIA files charge sheet against 9 for alleged Maoist links

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Chhattisgarh has filed a charge sheet against nine individuals allegedly linked to a Maoist “urban network” in a special court in Bilaspur, a public prosecutor said on Wednesday. The accused are natives of Bijapur, Narayanpur and other places, public prosecutor Dauram Chandravanshi said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The charge sheet was submitted on Tuesday before the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge (NIA court) Sirajuddin Qureshi.

Public prosecutor Dauram Chandravanshi said nine individuals have been named as accused in the case. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on March 20.

The case originated from a crackdown that began on September 25 last year, when the SIA arrested Jaggu Kursam, a Maoist divisional committee member, and his wife Kamla Kursam, an area committee member, in Raipur. Their interrogation led to the arrest of seven more suspects from various parts of the state, including Korba, Bilaspur, Narayanpur, and Bijapur.

The other accused have been identified as Ram Incham, Pawan (alias Akash/Pushkar), Dhansingh Gavde, Sandev Podiyami, Girdhar Nag, Sukaru Ram, and Shankar Korsa. Most are natives of Bijapur, Narayanpur, and neighboring regions.

According to investigators, the probe was initiated following intelligence inputs that several individuals, posing as urban labourers, were clandestinely passing sensitive information to Maoists using electronic devices.

The investigation revealed that the accused were residing and working in cities on behalf of the banned organisation. They were allegedly involved in propagating Maoist ideology and facilitating logistical support, including food, medical assistance, and transportation.

A first information report (FIR) was registered in this connection in September 2025 at the DD Nagar police station in Raipur. During the investigation and subsequent arrests, the agency seized gold biscuits, cash, laptops, mobile phones, and several pen drives.

Officials stated that the accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).