Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Chhattisgarh: Two women Naxalites killed in encounter with cops in Narayanpur

PTI |
Jun 26, 2025 10:09 AM IST

The gunfight broke out late Wednesday evening in the Abhujmaad area, in a forest under the Kohkameta police station's limits.

Two women Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday.

Security personnel said that the operation is still ongoing.(PTI/Representational)
Security personnel said that the operation is still ongoing.(PTI/Representational)

The gunfight broke out late Wednesday evening at a forest under Kohkameta police station limits in Abhujmaad area when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The DRG personnel, belonging to Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, were involved in the operation launched based on inputs about the presence of senior cadres of Maad division of Maoists, he said.

"So far, bodies of two women Naxalites along with an Insas rifle and a .315 bore rifle have been recovered from the spot," the official said.

The operation was still underway, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
