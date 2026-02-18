China-made robodog no longer present at Galgotias University stall at India AI Summit

A China-made robot dog, which has grabbed the maximum attention at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, is no longer on display at the stall of Galgotias University. The Unitree Robodog was taken off-display after the university faced backlash over claims that the machine was developed in-house. Government sources claim that Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the stall at the India AI Summit (Nisheeth Upadhyay/HT)

The controversy began after a video from the summit went viral in which Professor Neha Singh described the robot dog, named “Orion”, as having been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. In the clip, she said the robot could carry out surveillance and monitoring tasks and moved freely across the campus.

Soon after, several viewers identified the machine as a commercially available quadruped robot made by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, prompting criticism on social media and triggering a clarification from the university.

University clarification after backlash Galgotias University said it had never claimed to have manufactured the robodog and that it was acquired to give students hands-on exposure to advanced technologies.

“Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so,” the university said in its statement. “What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies here in Bharat.”

The university added that it regularly brings cutting-edge technologies from countries such as China, Singapore and the US for student learning. It described the Unitree robodog as “a classroom in motion” being used for experimentation and skill-building.

Professor Neha Singh's response Amid reports that the university had been asked to vacate its stall at the expo, Professor Neha Singh addressed the controversy and acknowledged that her earlier remarks may not have been clearly communicated.

“The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood,” she said.

“One important point is regarding the robot dog—we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so,” she added.