Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President Kovind’s assent, becomes Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindutsan Times, New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act.

The Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday, according to a government notification.

In keeping with the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and have faced religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.

