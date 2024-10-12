Menu Explore
CJI Chandrachud responds to 'tyranny of unelected jibe' at judiciary

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2024 04:35 PM IST

The CJI said that the public's trust is crucial to the reliability and credibility of the judges.

Responding to criticism directed at judges for being "unelected and unaccountable," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud noted that judges are obligated by the constitution of the country to ensure fair trial and protection of citizen's rights, even if they are not elected or directly accountable to the public like political leaders.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud noted that judges are obligated by the constitution to ensure rights of people are protected. (Anand Prashad/ANI)
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud noted that judges are obligated by the constitution to ensure rights of people are protected. (Anand Prashad/ANI)

CJI Chandrachud was speaking at the Jigme Singye Wangchuk lecture in Bhutan. He said that the MPs, judges, and governments only hold constitutional authority as representatives and trustees of the people.

"Public trust is central to the credibility of the judicial branch, which is otherwise insulated from public opinion in its operations - as it must be. Yet our insulation, which is intrinsic to our independence, provides a crucial need and justification for ensuring public trust in our functioning," the publication quoted him as saying.

He further noted that while the political executive, who are directly elected by the people, are authorized to decide how resources are distributed, it is the judiciary's responsibility to ensure that such distribution is fair and balanced.

"We are not elected representatives. Public trust applies to us differently from other wings of govt," the TOI quoted the CJI as saying.

The CJI's remark came in response to the "tyranny of the unelected and unaccountable" jibe, which was repeatedly used to criticize the top court when it cancelled the irregular allocations of 2G spectrum and coal blocks by the UPA government, as well as when it rejected the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) established by the NDA government.

The CJI further added that the public's trust is crucial to the reliability and credibility of the judges and the department they represent.

CJI on strengthening bilateral judicial cooperation

On his visit to Bhutan, the CJI met his counterpart, Lyonpo Chogyal Dago Rigdzin, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral judicial cooperation between the neighbouring countries,

The two Chief Justices also presided over the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at enhancing judicial and legal cooperation between India and Bhutan.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On