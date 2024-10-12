Odisha woman raped, dumped in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan after days of living on streets

In a horrific incident reported from the national capital, a 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later dumped in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, the police said on Saturday. According to officials, the woman, who was found in a semi-conscious was spotted by a passerby. He informed the police about the incident around 3.30 am on Friday. The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at some other spot and was dumped in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan. (HT Photo)

Upon receiving the news, a team of the Delhi police immediately rushed to the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center, they said.

As per the preliminary probe, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at some other spot and was dumped in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, a relatively busier locality in the national capital.

Victim from Odisha

According to the police, the 34-year-old woman, who was raped and dumped, is a resident of Odisha. She left her hometown a year ago and has been staying in Delhi since then. "The victim stayed with another woman in Delhi's Katwaria Sarai," the officer added.

The victim was reportedly asked to leave the residence in August due to some dispute and was forced to stay on the streets of Delhi for several days.

The police further said that the victim is a graduate and had previously been seen in southeast Delhi's Jamroodpur where she had allegedly tried trespassing a house.

However, no complaint was filed. The police also said the woman spent a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh.

'Victim is changing statements, not cooperating': Delhi cop

Police said that the victim is constantly changing her statement and is not cooperating with the police. The woman is currently under observation.

"She is changing her statement and not cooperating with the investigators. We have informed the parents of the victim about the incident and she has currently been kept under observation," the officer said.

The police said that efforts are on to identify the accused and for that, the CCTV footage is being scanned.

"Efforts are underway to identify the accused based on CCTV footage and other technical surveillance," the police added.