UP woman plans to murder daughter, hitman turns out to be teen's lover

A 35-year-old woman, Alka, hired a hitman to kill her daughter as she was "fed up" with the 17-year-old's behaviour. Alka got in touch with 38-year-old Subhash Singh and paid him to murder her daughter. But there was one thing Alka did not know - Subhash was her daughter's lover. Police have arrested the hitman and the teen.(Representational)

The hitman instead of killing the daughter, murdered Alka, according to a report in the Times of India.

Alka's daughter had previously eloped with a man from their area. But she wasn't aware who her daughter was in a relationship with. After being sent to her maternal home in Farrukhabad, the teenager began a phone relationship with Subhash. When Alka discovered the calls, she decided to take drastic action.

According to the report, Alka offered Subhash ₹50,000 on September 27 to kill her daughter. However, Subhash revealed the plan to the teenager, who proposed an alternative: kill her mother instead, promising to marry him if he did. The pair confessed to the crime during police questioning.

Subhash and the teenager were arrested on Wednesday night. Police officials expressed astonishment at the twisted circumstances surrounding the case.

Bengaluru horror

The shocking incident comes just weeks after a 26-year-old woman was found dead in Bengaluru. Mahalaxmi's body, chopped into pieces, was found stuffed in the fridge by the police. Her colleague accused of killing and dismembering her died by suicide days after the murder came to light.

Mahalaxmi, who worked at a mall, was estranged from her husband. Reports say that Hemant Das, her husband, alleged that her friend was involved in her death. He reportedly claimed that a friend from Uttarakhand was responsible.

The neighbors alerted the woman's family after detecting a foul odor emanating from the apartment. On Saturday, her mother and sister, who live in Tripura, went to the flat and found the body.