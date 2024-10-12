Mumbai cop shares heartwarming video of woman honouring cats as Kanjaks during Navratri. Internet hearts it

Kumari Puja, also known as Kanya Puja or Kanjak Puja, is a cherished ritual observed during Navratri and Durga Puja. This revered ceremony holds profound significance as it venerates young girls, regarded as living embodiments of Goddess Durga. The practice underscores the importance of feminine energy and purity in Hindu traditions, making it a time for devotion and reflection. Mumbai cop shared a video of a woman performing Kumari Puja for her 14 cats during Navratri.(Instagram/sudhirkudalkar)

A heartwarming ceremony with feline friends

Amid the vibrant celebrations of Navratri, a heartwarming video has captured the attention of social media users across the country. In this clip, shared by Mumbai police officer Sudhir Kudalkar on Instagram, a woman is seen performing Kumari Puja with her fourteen cats, celebrating Mahanavami in an extraordinary manner. The video shows her engaging in traditional rituals: performing aarti, offering cat food on plates, and placing a ₹100 note next to the food for future treats. The woman explained that the money would go towards buying special treats for her beloved feline companions.

The video has garnered over three lakh views, resonating with many who appreciate her unique tribute to the goddess through her furry friends. "Navami celebration with four-legged kids..." reads the video caption, beautifully encapsulating her spirit of devotion.

Internet reacts with joy and delight

The internet has embraced this endearing gesture, with comments flooding in from viewers who found the ritual both adorable and inspiring. One user exclaimed, “This is the sweetest way to celebrate! Cats deserve the love too.” Another added, “Such a creative take on Kumari Puja! It shows that divinity can be celebrated in many forms.” Many viewers shared their admiration for the woman’s kindness, with one comment noting, “This is how we should honour all living beings. Love it!”

Another social media user remarked, “Kudos to you for including your pets in this beautiful tradition. They’re part of the family!” Many expressed a desire to replicate her initiative, saying, “I’m inspired to do something similar with my pets. It’s a great way to celebrate love and devotion!”