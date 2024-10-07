Ambani family’s dandiya dance video resurfaces as Navratri celebrations kick off. Watch

Navratri, a colourful and lively festival, is a nine-day celebration observed with immense enthusiasm across India. The festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, brings communities together in prayer, dance, and joy. One of the most popular forms of celebration during Navratri is Garba, a traditional dance performed with rhythmic clapping and energetic dandiya sticks. Old video of Ambani family dancing garba at grand Navratri celebration resurfaced online.(Instagram/ambani_update)

Ambani family’s grand Navratri celebrations

The Ambani family is known for its elaborate and grand celebrations, and Navratri is no exception. An old video has recently resurfaced on social media, showcasing the Ambani family performing garba during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. The video, captured during a grand dandiya night hosted by Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, in July 2024, has once again grabbed the internet's attention.

In the video, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, their elder daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani and other relatives can be seen gracefully playing Garba and dandiya. The event, held in Mumbai, reflects the family’s deep connection to cultural traditions and their passion for celebrating festivals in a grand manner.

Watch the clip here:

The Ambanis’ grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

This isn’t the first time the Ambanis have captured attention with their festive celebrations. A few months ago, they hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their luxurious South Mumbai home, Antilia. The family’s Ganesh idol, affectionately known as “Antilia cha Raja,” was the centre of attention during the event, which was attended by the extended Ambani family, including Anil and Tina Ambani, as well as numerous Bollywood stars.

The Ambanis performed the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) over two days, with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant leading the procession. They were seen on a truck adorned with flowers, making their way from Antilia to the immersion spot at Chowpatty Beach, drawing attention for their dedication to tradition.

The essence of Navratri

Navratri is not just a religious festival but a celebration of life and devotion. In 2024, it began on Thursday, 3rd October, and will conclude on Saturday, 12th October. Each day honours a different form of Goddess Durga, with specific rituals, colours, and offerings adding to the richness of this spiritual journey.