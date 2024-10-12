India slams Bangladesh for 'systematic desecration' after firebomb thrown at temple

India on Saturday expressed serious concern over the attacks on Hindu temples and mandaps in Bangladesh during the ongoing Durga Puja festival. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement, condemning the desecration of temples and calling on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of its minority Hindu population. A young girl dressed as "Kumari" sits next to an idol of Hindu goddess Durga during the Durga Puja festival at a temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 11, 2024. (REUTERS)

"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira," the MEA statement read. "These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now."

The MEA urged the Bangladesh government to take swift action and protect all minorities, especially during the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations, a major Hindu festival.

The statement came in the wake of incidents of theft and vandalism in Bangladesh, where Hindu religious sites have been targeted. On Friday night, a firebomb was thrown at a temple in Dhaka’s Tantibazar area, sparking panic among worshippers.

Although no casualties were reported, five people were reportedly injured during the chaos that ensued, according to media reports.

A hand-crafted golden mukut (crown) gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stolen from a Hindu temple in Bangladesh's southwestern Satkhira district amid Durga Puja celebrations.

Seventeen individuals have been arrested in connection with around 35 violent incidents related to Durga Puja celebrations this month, Bangladesh police said. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Md Moinul Islam, assured that authorities were closely monitoring the situation and would take strict action against anyone attempting to incite further unrest.

“Anyone involved in these disruptions will be brought to justice. We will take strict action if anyone attempts to create chaos or engage in malicious activities during Durga Puja,” Islam said.

The attacks and theft have left Bangladesh’s Hindu community, which makes up approximately 8% of the country's 170 million population, feeling increasingly vulnerable.

Ankita Bhowmick, a Dhaka resident, expressed her frustration, saying, “We won't need any security if we have the mentality and tendency that each individual can practice their religion according to their customs. There will be no fear."

