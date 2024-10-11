Probe theft at temple, recover crown gifted by PM Modi: Indian mission to Dhaka

NEW DELHI: The Indian high commission in Dhaka said it had seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 (CCTV screengrab)

India on Friday expressed deep concern at the theft of a crown gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira in Bangladesh in 2021, urging authorities in Dhaka to investigate the matter and recover the artefact.

“We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators,” the Indian high commission in Dhaka said on X, citing reports about the theft of the crown.

Footage from two CCTV cameras installed at the temple showed an unidentified man clad in a white T-shirt and jeans walking into the temple and stealing the crown. The 55-second video clip showed the man tucking the crown under his T-shirt before leaving the premises. The authenticity of the video clip could not be independently verified by HT.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the Indian side is deeply disturbed by the reported incident at the temple, and that the high commission in Dhaka is in touch with Bangladeshi authorities regarding the matter.

The development has come at a time when relations between the Indian government and the caretaker administration of Bangladesh are at a low following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime in August. Hasina has taken shelter in India and leaders of Bangladesh’s caretaker setup have spoken about seeking her extradition. The Indian side has also called on the administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to protect the country’s Hindus following a string of attacks on the minority community.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, the theft occurred on October 10 after the temple’s priest, Dilip Banerjee, locked the temple and went home at 2pm.

Modi gifted the crown during his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021. He performed puja at the centuries-old temple dedicated to Goddess Kali that is seen as one of 51 shaktipeeths of the Puranic tradition. He placed the handmade “mukut” or crown of silver with gold plating, crafted by a local artisan, on the idol.

During the same visit, Modi announced a grant for building a community hall-cum-cyclone shelter at the temple complex.