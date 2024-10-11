Menu Explore
Goddess Kali crown gifted by PM Narendra Modi stolen from Bangladesh's Jeshoreshwari temple

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2024 11:21 AM IST

The crown was stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar.

A Goddess Kali crown gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a famous temple in Bangladesh in 2021, has been stolen. The local police are investigating the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple in Bangladesh's southwestern Shatkhira district.(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple in Bangladesh's southwestern Shatkhira district.(File photo)

The crown was stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar. This crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March 2021.

The theft took place at around 2 pm on Thursday. Temple priest Dilip Mukherjee had left the premises following the day's worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity's head, Bangladeshi media said.

The local police are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage.

"We are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage to identify the thief," said Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station.

The crown was made from silver and was gold-plated.

Jeshoreshwari Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered across India and neighbouring countries. The name "Jeshoreshwari" means “Goddess of Jeshore.”

During his visit to Bangladesh in March 2021, PM Narendra Modi had placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture.

PM Modi also shared a video of his visit to the temple, which was his first visit to any country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali. It is located in the Iswaripur village.

The temple was built by a Brahman in the 12th century. In the 13th century, the temple was renovated by Lakshaman Sen. It was renovated by Raja Pratapaditya in the 16th century.

With inputs from ANI

