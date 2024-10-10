128 Bangladesh nationals sent back from Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Oct 10, 2024 03:53 PM IST
According to Sarma, the Bangladesh nationals were arrested by the Assam Police in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF) early on Wednesday morning
128 Bangladesh nationals were sent back to their country from Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
“128 Bangladeshis pushed back in the last 2 months. Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangla border, Assam Police has pushed back 128 infiltrators across the border”, Sarma wrote in a post on His official X (formerly Twitter) account.