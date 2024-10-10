128 Bangladesh nationals sent back from Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

128 Bangladesh nationals were sent back to their country from Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The northeastern states including Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya share a 263 km border with Bangladesh. (Himanta Biswa Sarma | Facebook)

According to Sarma, the Bangladesh nationals were arrested by the Assam Police in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF) early on Wednesday morning.

“128 Bangladeshis pushed back in the last 2 months. Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangla border, Assam Police has pushed back 128 infiltrators across the border”, Sarma wrote in a post on His official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Also Read: 17 Bangladesh nationals enter Assam, one arrested: Police

The northeastern states including Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya share a 263 km border with Bangladesh.