Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

128 Bangladesh nationals sent back from Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Oct 10, 2024 03:53 PM IST

According to Sarma, the Bangladesh nationals were arrested by the Assam Police in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF) early on Wednesday morning

128 Bangladesh nationals were sent back to their country from Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The northeastern states including Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya share a 263 km border with Bangladesh. (Himanta Biswa Sarma | Facebook)
The northeastern states including Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya share a 263 km border with Bangladesh. (Himanta Biswa Sarma | Facebook)

According to Sarma, the Bangladesh nationals were arrested by the Assam Police in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF) early on Wednesday morning.

“128 Bangladeshis pushed back in the last 2 months. Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangla border, Assam Police has pushed back 128 infiltrators across the border”, Sarma wrote in a post on His official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Also Read: 17 Bangladesh nationals enter Assam, one arrested: Police

The northeastern states including Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya share a 263 km border with Bangladesh.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On