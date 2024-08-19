ATS detains three Bangladeshi nationals in Nashik for illegal stay

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained three Bangladeshi nationals on Sunday for allegedly staying illegally at Pathardi Phata area in Nashik. A case has been filed at Indira Nagar police station under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Shagore Mohamad Adbul Hsune Manik, 28, Mussmat Shapala Khatoon, 26, and Iti Khanam Mohammad Sheikh, 26.

Police have also detained Gorakhnath Jadhav, 32, who helped these Bangladeshi nationals to get a rented house in Nashik.

