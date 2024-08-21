17 Bangladesh nationals enter Assam, one arrested: Police

At least 17 Bangladeshi nationals entered Assam and one of the persons was arrested, police said. Officials said that they are searching for the 16 Bangladeshi nationals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The arrested person was sent back to her country and told police how they entered Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on his official X account, the arrested Bangladeshi national, a resident of Bangladesh’s Dhaka, was identified.

“The woman from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi authorities a short while ago. Earlier she was apprehended at Dhubri by Assam Police”, he wrote.

Also Read: 5 Bangladeshi nationals who illegally entered India arrested in Guwahati: Police

The woman had entered Indian territory on the early hours of 18 August at Sukchar, South Salmara District on foot, after multiple bus and boat rides spanning over 24 hours.

“After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she proceeded to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted. A manhunt is underway to trace other accomplices/infiltrators,” Sarma added.

Police said the woman confessed that she came to India illegally with the help of an illegal racket along with 16 more Bangladeshi nationals.

Officials said that they are searching for the 16 Bangladeshi nationals.

Before the deportation, Akhtar told media persons that she paid an amount of money to a Bangladeshi person.

“Here a person named Ali helped me. We crossed a river from an area where we saw an army camp. We walked through forests at night and later stayed in a house,” she said.

In another case, three Bangladeshi nationals who had strayed into Assam were arrested and they were also sent back.

CM Sarma shared the details on his official X account.

“The individuals were identified. One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time, all three intended to travel to Chennai for labour work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh”, sha said.