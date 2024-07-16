5 Bangladeshi nationals who illegally entered India arrested in Guwahati: Police
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jul 16, 2024 08:23 PM IST
Police said the five persons were arrested on charges of entering the country from Bangladesh without valid travel documents
SILCHAR: Five persons including two women were arrested at Assam’s Guwahati Railway Station on charges of illegally entering the country from Bangladesh, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Tuesday.
Officials said the five were Bangladeshi nationals who entered the country from Agartala in Tripura and were headed to Bengaluru in Karnataka to look for jobs. Police said the five were on a train when they were intercepted by security officials at the railway station on Tuesday morning.
“They were taken to Paltan Bazar Police Station and after registering a case, we arrested them,” a police officer said.
The five have been identified as Sohid Sikdar (22), Md. Ismail Sardar (19), Mosamad Moina (18), Farzana (18) and Abdullah. Police said Sohid Sikdar was a resident of Khulna district of Bangladesh while the other four are from the Sylhet district.
The officer cited above said the five suspects told interrogators that they paid ₹20,000 each to a gang for their illegal entry into India.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!