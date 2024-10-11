'Conflicts hurting Global South': PM Narendra Modi at East Asia Summit

Addressing the East Asia summit in Vietnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world are negatively impacting the Global South. He also backed a rule-based Indo-Pacific region and talked about ensuring freedom of navigation. PM Narendra Modi attends the East Asia Summit during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Vientiane, Laos.(AP)

“The conflicts going on in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South. Everyone wants that whether it is Eurasia or West Asia, peace and stability should be restored as soon as possible. I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly said that this is not the era of war. Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield. It is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. Keeping a humanitarian approach, dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority. Fulfilling the responsibility of Vishwa Bandhu, India will continue to contribute in every possible way in this direction,” PM Modi said.

"We believe maritime activities should be conducted under UNCLOS, it is necessary to ensure freedom of navigation, and air space," he added.

He said the peace, security and stability of the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region.

"Free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific is important for the progress of the entire region," he added.

PM Modi called terrorism a serious challenge to peace and security across the world.

"Terrorism is also a serious challenge to global peace and security. To face it, forces believing in humanity will have to work together. And, mutual cooperation in the areas of cyber, maritime and space will also have to be strengthened," he said.

He said it is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international laws; dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Vientiane.

As the two leaders met, PM Modi also extended condolences on the loss of at least 14 lives in the US due to Hurricane Milton since Wednesday.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Laos. He participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI, ANI