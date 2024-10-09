Donald Trump hails PM Modi as ‘nicest human being’ and ‘total killer’, recalls when ‘someone’ was threatening India…

Donald Trump, a former US President and Republican presidential contender, has showered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with admiration, hailing him as a good “friend” and the “nicest human being.” Calling PM Modi a “total killer”, Trump even stated that India was “very unstable” before him being appointed as the prime minister of the country.

Speaking at Flagrant podcast, hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Trump opened up about his evaluation of world leaders. “Modi (India), he's a friend of mine and also the nicest human being. Before him being appointed as the Prime Minister, India was very unstable. On the outside, he looks like he's your father. He is the nicest and a total killer,” the GOP leader said.

He further recalled PM Modi's 2019 visit to the US for historic "Howdy, Modi" event that took place in Houston, Texas, where he spoke to a sizable crowd of Indian-Americans at NRG Stadium.

“They did a thing called Howdy, Modi in Houston, Texas. It was me and him and it was beautiful. It was a gathering of around 80,000 people and it felt like crazy. We were walking about. Today, maybe I won't be able to do something like that,” he said.

Trump recalls PM Modi's firm stance when ‘someone’ was threatening India

Trump highlighted there were some occasions “when someone was threatening India”, asserting that PM Modi “would totally change” in such situation.

“I said, let me help, I am very good with those people,” the former President recalled Modi’s strong stand, quoting him: “I will do it, I will do anything necessary, we have defeated them for hundreds of years.”

“He was talking about a certain country; you can probably guess the country. But I said, whoa, what happened there? They are all smart, and he’s a very good person,” Trump continued, without naming the country.

A quick look at PM Modi, Trump friendship

PM Modi and Trump have demonstrated their close relationship on several occasions. Trump's attendance was noteworthy during the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston, which drew over 50,000 Indian Americans. The two leaders complimented each other and highlighted the strengthening relations between India and the US.

Following PM Modi's US visit, Trump arrived in India for the grand “Namaste Trump” event held in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

With over 100,000 attendees at the world's biggest cricket stadium in , it was Trump's largest rally outside of the US. While lauding Modi's leadership and India's economic advancement under his government, Trump took the opportunity to highlight the shared democratic values that unite the two countries,