‘Supreme Court responsible for inciting religious wars’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday escalated his criticism of the Supreme Court, accusing it of inciting a “religious war” in the country. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has doubled down on his attack on the Supreme Court.(ANI)

He said that under Article 368, only Parliament has the authority to make laws, while the Supreme Court's role is limited to interpreting them.

“Article 368 states that only the Parliament has the authority to make laws in this country. The Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law. But now the Supreme Court is saying that the President should decide what to do within three months, and the Governor should decide what to do within three months,” Dubey told news agency ANI.

Dubey also said that India is deeply rooted in the traditions of Lord Ram, Krishna, Sita, Radha, the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the 51 Shakti Peeths, with a Sanatan tradition that spans thousands of years.

“When the issue of the Ram temple arises, you (Supreme Court) say ‘show documents’; when the issue of Krishna Janmabhoomi comes up in Mathura, you will say 'show documents'; when it comes to the Gyanvapi Mosque, you will again say ‘show documents’. But when it comes to the mosques built after the arrival of the Mughals, you say there are no documents to show,” claimed the BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand.

He further said, “In this country, only and only the Supreme Court is responsible for inciting religious wars.”

This fresh attack on the apex court came just hours after Dubey remarked that if the Supreme Court is making the laws, then the parliament building should be shut down.

His comments came amid the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over several petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Nishikant Dubey’s initial attack on the Supreme Court

Nishikant Dubey had earlier sparked a controversy after he took aim at the Supreme Court, saying the Parliament building should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws.

The BJP MP made the cryptic post on X in Hindi without elaborating.

“Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bandh kar dena chahiye,” Nishikant Dubey said in post in Hindi on X.

Notably, the Centre had assured the Supreme Court during the hearing held on April 17 that it would not denotify any 'Waqf-by-user' provision and would not include any non-Muslim members in the Board.

The assurance comes a day after the top court said it will consider staying those parts of the law.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Act, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.