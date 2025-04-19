'Close down Parliament if…': Nishikant Dubey attacks Supreme Court; Congress MP says ‘not acceptable’

Nishikant Dubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday sparked a controversy after he took aim at the Supreme Court, saying the Parliament building should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in Lok Sabha.(Sansad TV )

The BJP MP made the cryptic post on X in Hindi without elaborating. His comment came amid the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over several petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which Parliament passed in the first week of this month.

The Centre has agreed not to implement some of its contentious provisions until the next hearing date after the court raised questions about them.

"Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bandh kar dena chahiye," Nishikant Dubey said in post in Hindi on X.

‘CJI responsible for civil wars happening in country’: Nishikant Dubey

Later, while speaking to news agency ANI, Nishikant Dubey held Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, responsible for the "civil wars" happening in the country after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee demanded the resignation BJP leader and chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill Jagdambika Pal.

"Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country," Dubey told ANI.

The BJP leader further alleged that the top court wants to take this country towards “anarchy”.

"How can you give direction to the appointing authority? The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament?... How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to take a decision within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this," Dubey said.

Congress hits back

Responding to Nishikant Dubey's comment, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "This is a defamatory statement against the Supreme Court. Nishikant Dubey is a person who continuously demolishes all other institutions. Now, he has attacked the Supreme Court. I hope that the Supreme Court judges will take this into notice as he is not speaking in Parliament but outside it. His attack on the Supreme Court is not acceptable"

The Supreme Court's recent decision to set a timeline for the President of India to take a decision on the bills sent to her has also triggered a debate, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voicing strong disapproval of the judgement.

Opposition parties have lauded the court's direction to the President as well as the proceedings in the apex court in the Waqf (Amendment) Act matter.

Dubey, an MP from Godda in Jharkhand, is often in the vanguard of the BJP's political attacks on its rivals in the Lok Sabha and in articulating the ruling party's stand on various issues.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)