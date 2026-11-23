Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday recused himself from hearing a case related to the monitoring of Supertech projects undergoing insolvency proceedings, citing his acquaintance with one of the applicants.

The court had last heard the matter on October 27, when it took up an application filed by amicus curiae and advocate Rajiv Jain. (File HT photo) more less

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A bench headed by the CJI said, “I am recusing from this matter. One applicant is known to me. Not that he is my relative... But someone remotely known to me.”

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The matter relates to the insolvency proceedings involving 16 distressed projects of Supertech, which are being executed by the government’s construction arm, NBCC India Limited. The projects comprise nearly 50,000 dwelling units across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, and are pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The CJI, who was heading a bench also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, released the matter and said, “I will have to constitute a special bench. This applicant is incidentally known to me. Somebody should have been conscious of this fact. Why unnecessarily become a party?”

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{{^usCountry}} The court had last heard the matter on October 27, when it took up an application filed by amicus curiae and advocate Rajiv Jain, who sought the appointment of a court-monitored committee to oversee the completion of the 16 projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court had last heard the matter on October 27, when it took up an application filed by amicus curiae and advocate Rajiv Jain, who sought the appointment of a court-monitored committee to oversee the completion of the 16 projects. {{/usCountry}}

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On the previous occasion, the court had criticised the slow progress made by NBCC, observing, “We have realised nothing is happening. Either we dissolve the committee and appoint a receiver as we did in the Amrapali matters or like the Unitech matter, where the government constituted a board of directors in public interest to construct the stalled projects.”

NBCC has also faced criticism from homebuyers, who pointed out that more than ₹30 crore had been spent on hiring the company since it was appointed project management consultant (PMC) for the 16 Supertech projects by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in December 2024, without a single tender being issued.

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At present, an Apex Court Committee (ACC) is overseeing the construction of the 16 Supertech projects. The committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Krishna Murari and includes representatives of financial institutions, NBCC and real estate experts.

The Supreme Court is separately hearing a petition filed by NBCC seeking exemptions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) to complete the insolvency-hit Supertech projects. In May, the NCLAT had refused to grant the exemption and rejected NBCC’s plea for enhanced fees on the sale of unfinished flats in the 16 projects.

The court had also listed the matter for hearing all stakeholders on the way forward, including the possibility of disbanding the ACC and allowing the construction work to be carried out under an independent court-appointed receiver.

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It had said that homebuyers would not be burdened further, pointing to unsold inventory and vacant plots within the projects as potential sources of funds to complete the stalled construction work.