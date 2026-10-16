CJP protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke says Delhi Police may detain him ahead of Tiranga March at Central Park

The Delhi Police plans to deploy more than 6,000 personnel in and around the Lutyens’ area. It has also reserved 5,000 additional personnel from other districts. Security will be tightened around Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.

In Mumbai, police have granted the CJP permission to hold its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan. The rally aims to express solidarity with its jailed leaders, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. It is expected to begin at 10am.

CJP's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Delhi

Abhijeet Dipke announced a Tiranga Yatra after his co-convenors, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were arrested on Tuesday morning. They were sent to five days of judicial custody for unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a designated protest site.

Dipke will join the march alongside student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The march is scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said the march had not been granted permission, adding that Section 163 of the BNSS had already been imposed in the area. However, she said a small group could be allowed to march at another “suitable space”.

Police said more than 10 CCTV cameras had been installed in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk ahead of the planned march.

CJP gets police nod for march in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has allowed the Cockroach Janta Party to hold its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan on Friday, according to reports. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya confirmed the permission to news agency PTI on Thursday.

Kalwaniya added that the organisers had made it clear that the rally would be held only at Azad Maidan.

Another official said the rally was permitted because Azad Maidan is a designated protest site.

The CJP said the rally was being held to express solidarity with party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.