CJP protest LIVE: Cockroach Party's ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest against SIR today; Dipke, Prakash Raj to attend

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend. The stir will also be joined by CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi.

CJP's first major protest after Delhi crackdown

The Kochi march will be CJP's first major protest since some of its leaders were arrested in Delhi last month while attempting to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.

CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested after entering Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The Delhi Police had denotified the site as a designated protest venue last month.

Dipke was later detained ahead of a Tiranga March announced by the party in Delhi.

The Delhi Police crime branch also recently questioned CJP leaders in connection with cases linked to protests in the national capital.

BJP vs CJP over ‘foreign funding’

Union minister Jitendra Singh launched an attack on the CJP earlier this week, alleging that activists were receiving funds from anti-India organisations operating within and outside the country.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Singh claimed there was sufficient evidence to show that Dipke was receiving funds from unauthorised sources. He also alleged that foreign-funded NGOs and anti-India forces were creating this narrative.

CJP leaders responded by asking Singh, “Why were you negotiating with us then?” They were referring to meetings between group leaders and Singh, along with Union minister JP Nadda, during the CJP's protest against the government over the NEET issue earlier this year. Ranka asked, "Why were you negotiating with us then?"

Saurav Das hit back at the minister, calling the allegation “baseless”. He said, “The question of evidence is something we have been raising from day one, even before the first protest took place on June 6… Our first press conference was held on June 3, and ever since then, we have been asking the same question: What is the basis of your so-called allegation? So far, no evidence or justification has been provided…”