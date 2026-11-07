CJP protest LIVE: Cockroach Party's ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest against SIR today; Dipke, Prakash Raj to attend
CJP protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend CJP's protest march in Kerala's Kochi today, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
CJP protest live updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest march in Kerala's Kochi today, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Titled “Jantar Mantar at Kochi”, the demonstration will take place at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, the group said in a post on X....Read More
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend. The stir will also be joined by CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi.
CJP's first major protest after Delhi crackdown
The Kochi march will be CJP's first major protest since some of its leaders were arrested in Delhi last month while attempting to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.
CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested after entering Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The Delhi Police had denotified the site as a designated protest venue last month.
Dipke was later detained ahead of a Tiranga March announced by the party in Delhi.
The Delhi Police crime branch also recently questioned CJP leaders in connection with cases linked to protests in the national capital.
BJP vs CJP over ‘foreign funding’
Union minister Jitendra Singh launched an attack on the CJP earlier this week, alleging that activists were receiving funds from anti-India organisations operating within and outside the country.
Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Singh claimed there was sufficient evidence to show that Dipke was receiving funds from unauthorised sources. He also alleged that foreign-funded NGOs and anti-India forces were creating this narrative.
CJP leaders responded by asking Singh, “Why were you negotiating with us then?” They were referring to meetings between group leaders and Singh, along with Union minister JP Nadda, during the CJP's protest against the government over the NEET issue earlier this year. Ranka asked, "Why were you negotiating with us then?"
Saurav Das hit back at the minister, calling the allegation “baseless”. He said, “The question of evidence is something we have been raising from day one, even before the first protest took place on June 6… Our first press conference was held on June 3, and ever since then, we have been asking the same question: What is the basis of your so-called allegation? So far, no evidence or justification has been provided…”
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- 7 Nov 2026, 08:29:12 AM IST
CJP protest live updates: Prakash Raj to join Kochi protest today
CJP protest live updates: Actor-activist Prakash Raj will join CJP's protest march in Kerala's Kochi today.
“Please come and join this protest against SIR,” he wrote on X, appealing to others to participate in the protest march.
- 7 Nov 2026, 07:56:07 AM IST
CJP protest live updates: CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka appear before Crime Branch
CJP protest live updates: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared at the Delhi Police Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden on Thursday after being called for questioning. The questioning is linked to cases involving protests held at the denotified Jantar Mantar site in October, officials said.
The two leaders had previously been arrested and sent to judicial custody after entering the protest site at Jantar Mantar and waving the national flag on October 13. Police said their actions also violated a peace bond they had signed on October 11.
Das and Ranka were released from Tihar jail on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each. Read the full story here.
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- 7 Nov 2026, 07:28:16 AM IST
CJP protest live updates: BJP vs CJP over ‘foreign funding’
CJP protest live updates: Union minister Jitendra Singh launched an attack on the CJP earlier this week, alleging that activists were receiving funds from anti-India organisations operating within and outside the country.
Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Singh claimed there was sufficient evidence to show that Dipke was receiving funds from unauthorised sources.
CJP leaders responded by asking Singh, “Why were you negotiating with us then?” They were referring to meetings between group leaders and Singh, along with Union minister JP Nadda, during the CJP's protest against the government over the NEET issue earlier this year. Ranka asked, "Why were you negotiating with us then?"
Saurav Das hit back at the minister, calling the allegation “baseless”.
- 7 Nov 2026, 07:22:56 AM IST
CJP protest live updates: CJP's first major protest after Delhi crackdown
CJP protest live updates: The Kochi march will be CJP's first major protest since some of its leaders were arrested in Delhi last month while attempting to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.
CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested after entering Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The Delhi Police had denotified the site as a designated protest venue last month.
Dipke was later detained ahead of a Tiranga March announced by the party in Delhi.
The Delhi Police crime branch also recently questioned CJP leaders in connection with cases linked to protests in the national capital.
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- 7 Nov 2026, 06:58:59 AM IST
CJP protest live updates: Who will attend today's march?
CJP protest live updates: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend.
The stir will also be joined by CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi.
- 7 Nov 2026, 06:34:46 AM IST
CJP protest live updates: Cockroach Party's ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest today
CJP protest live updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest march in Kerala's Kochi today, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Titled “Jantar Mantar at Kochi”, the demonstration will take place at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, the group said in a post on X.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend. The protest will also be joined by CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi.
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