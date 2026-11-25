Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that his passport has been leaked by social media handles aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raising concerns over the safety and privacy of citizens’ personal documents. In a post on X, Das questioned the ministry of external affairs over the alleged circulation of his passport details and asked whether doxxing had been legalised in what he called “New India”.

Cockroach Janta Party Co-convener Saurav Das. (ANI/File) more less

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Das had moved the Delhi high court on Monday, alleging that he was stopped from travelling to London to deliver a lecture at Oxford University. He accused the BJP-led central government of sending a show-cause notice over alleged discrepancies in his passport just five hours before his trip.

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“Certain BJP-aligned social media handles have now leaked my passport. This is a matter of serious concern. Will the Ministry of External Affairs clarify whether such leaks of citizens’ passports are a routine affair? Has doxxing been legalised in New India?” Das posted on X.

Alleging targeted harassment, Das claimed that his Delhi residential address was leaked earlier, followed by YouTubers allegedly barging into his house in his absence.

“First, a BJP-aligned lowlife leaked my Delhi residential address. Then sent propagandist YouTubers who barged into my house while I was out of town. This was followed by fabricated stories about my family life and even a morphed picture of me. Now, my passport is being circulated to peddle yet another stupid, ridiculous narrative,” he said.

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Deep Dive Who did Saurav Das accuse of leaking his passport details? Das alleged that social media handles aligned with the BJP circulated his passport details. He said he planned to file a criminal complaint against the handles involved. Why was Saurav Das advised not to use his passport? The Ministry of External Affairs said the Regional Passport Office in Chennai asked Das to clarify a discrepancy concerning his place of birth. He was advised not to use the passport until he submitted his response. What did Saurav Das do after he was stopped from travelling to the UK? Das moved the Delhi High Court, challenging what he described as a decision to prevent his travel to London. He said he had been due to deliver a lecture at Oxford University.

Citing concerns over his personal safety and privacy, Das said he had specifically urged the SEM court to ensure that his rent agreement was not leaked.

“It is precisely because of this pattern of targeted harassment that I specifically asked the SEM Court to ensure that my rent agreement is not leaked," he further said.

Das also said he would file a criminal complaint with the relevant authorities against every social media handle allegedly involved.

“I shall be filing a criminal complaint with the relevant authorities against EVERY social media handle involved in circulating my passport," he said.

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“And to those who mistake the prevailing climate of impunity for permanent immunity: I am documenting every instance and every handle involved. Governments come and go. When the time comes, they will face the full wrath of law. Fleeing the country will be the only option left for them," Das added.

Passport leaked from within the system: Dipke

Drawing a contrast, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned how a citizen's passport could be leaked so openly while information about the prime minister's degree remained inaccessible.

“Saurav’s passport has been leaked from within the system and is now being circulated by several BJP supporters. What kind of world are we living in where nobody can access the Prime Minister’s degree, but a citizen’s passport can be leaked and circulated so openly?” Dipke posted on X.

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ALSO READ: CJP's Saurav Das claims he was stopped at Delhi airport, barred from flying to London for Oxford lecture

Das was asked for clarification on place of birth, advised not to use passport for 7 days: MEA

The external affairs ministry on Wednesday said that a show-cause notice had been issued Das, asking him to explain discrepancies in his place of birth in his passport and advising him not to use the travel document until he submits his response.

"The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter," Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

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"Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response," Jaiswal added.