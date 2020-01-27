e-paper
Clarification

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:38 IST
Hindustan Times in an article titled Taj corridor case taken from judge, published in its New Delhi Edition on September 20, 2010, and another article titled ‘Maya’s Taj case taken from judge’ published in its Lucknow and Mumbai Editions on September 20, 2010 and an article titled ‘Action by HC Chief Justice in Maya case arbitrary’ published in its online edition on September 23, 2010, thereby making certain observations about Justice (Retired) Ferdino Inacio Rebello, the then Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttar Pradesh at Allahabad, in respect to an order by the then Chief Justice, acting in his administrative capacity in assigning PIL-related work, without seeking a response from him. We have since realised that the article was based on incorrect facts. We realise that this caused him embarrassment and reputation loss.

Hindustan Times holds Justice (Retired) Ferdino Inacio Rebello in very high esteem and, in view of the above facts, Hindustan Times has unconditionally withdrawn the article from its website and expresses its sincere regret for unintentionally causing any loss of reputation and embarrassment to Justice (Retired) Ferdino Inacio Rebello. Hindustan Times further undertakes not to repeat any of these allegations in print or digital in any of its publications.

